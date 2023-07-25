The fate of humanity is at stake once again in the finale of the latest Marvel streaming series, Secret Invasion.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek at the sixth and final episode of Secret Invasion's first season, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) arrives for his confrontation with Skrull rebel leader Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir). At the end of episode 5, we saw Fury make the decision to take the "Harvest" -- a collection of superhero DNA from the Avengers and allies who fought during the Battle of Earth in Avengers: Endgame -- to Gravik, in order to try and stop his planned attack.

But instead of backed by an army of rebels, Fury finds Gravik standing alone in his Russian nuclear base.

"Where is everybody?" he asks.

"Locked away," Gravik answers. "Looks like it's just you and me, Fury."

That doesn't seem like it'll be much of a showdown, as Fury is coughing and shaking so hard he spills and drops a vial of pills as he tries to shake one out into his hand. Gravik stomps on the scattered pills, kicking them down a drain.

"That's a shame, isn't it?" he sneers. "No more protection for you. How about a drink instead?"

He offers him a flask, which Fury drinks from, as Gravik proclaims -- to no one -- "To the last stand of the great Nick Fury!"

Jackson previously spoke with ET about returning as Fury for the new series, which finds the former S.H.I.E.L.D. director in something of an existential crisis, as major players from his past return with a vengeance.

"I didn't have a lot, but I knew that that was a different arc," Jackson told ET of bringing back the character, a bit worse for wear. "It was a Nick that, deep inside me, I knew, but not a Nick that I'd ever shared."

Secret Invasion is streaming now on Disney+.

