The Skrull invasion is only getting more powerful in ET's exclusive sneak peek at episode 2 of Secret Invasion, which premieres Wednesday.

In ET's first look at the Marvel series' new episode, Skrull leader Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) heads up a shady backroom meeting with a roundtable of world leaders.

"I see you, all dressed up in the man's finery, drinking the man's wine, playing the man's game, using the man's fork and knife," he observes cooly, hinting that the assembled leaders may also be Skrulls in disguise.

"Better to behave as a human than as a dog," one fires back.

"I quite like dogs. In fact, I prefer 'em," Gravik replies. "Dogs aren't hypocrites. They don't lie. They don't lock each other up in cages. They don't pimp, poison, and they don't go out of their way to destroy their own habitat."

Secret Invasion has already proven to be a dangerous mission for the longtime members of the MCU. At the end of episode 1, Gravik took the form of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) during the chaos of the Skrull rebels bombing St. Petersburg, shooting Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) from close range. The real Fury arrived in time to watch as she bled out -- seemingly signaling the end of her time in the Marvel Universe. (Though, as loyal fans know, S.H.I.E.L.D. agents have returned in the past from similarly fatal wounds.)

"I've been a pretty lucky lady," Smulders shared of her time in the MCU during ET's roundtable interview with the Secret Invasion cast, making special note of her scenes with Jackson.

"The thing I love about Sam is that he creates such a fun atmosphere on and off set," she shared. "Especially in these really dark scenes that we sometimes have to do together, when someone yells cut, it's just back to fun and happiness."

Despite her on-screen demise, Hill is reported to be part of the upcoming MCU team-up film, The Marvels, though that doesn't necessarily mean Smulders' character is being resurrected. It's possible that the film -- a follow-up to 2019's Captain Marvel, which was set in the 1990s -- could feature the character in flashback scenes. With the usual Marvel lockdown on future details and spoilers, fans will just have to wait and see!

Secret Invasion is streaming now on Disney+, with new episodes premiering every Wednesday.

