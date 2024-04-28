Nicole Kidman was honored on Saturday at the 49th AFI Lifetime Achievement Award gala, and was joined by her family for the special occasion.

Kidman's accomplishment was celebrated by her husband, Keith Urban, as well as their daughters -- Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 13 -- in a rare red carpet appearance at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Kidman's sister, Antonia Kidman, was also at the star-studded gala, and brought along her daughter, Sybella Hawley, who joined the family for photos on the press line.

Keith Urban, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban, Sybella Hawley, Nicole Kidman, and Antonia Kidman at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award gala in Hollywood on April 27, 2024. - Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kidman spoke with ET's Deidre Behar at the event, and addressed how she felt about the honor, and getting support from her loving family.

"I'm a little nervous, to be honest," Kidman said. "Instead of saying nervous, say you're excited. So I'm excited!"

"I'm just incredibly honored to be a part of," she added. "When you look at this list of honorees, I am astounded. And to be the first Australian [honored], I'm very very proud of that."

She also said she was happy to be joined by her girls, who "are old enough now to be able to come and know what this is."

"My mom is not here, but she's watching the live stream," Kidman shared. "And so to be able to do this with my family around me gives it such balance... it's very grounding."

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award gala in Hollywood on April 27, 2024. - Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kidman, meanwhile, glimmered like her Oscar statuette in a golden, custom Balenciaga gown, while Urban opted for a chic, traditional black suit with white button-down and black tie.

During the ceremony, Kidman was honored for a career that has advanced film and art, whose work has been recognized by both her peers, scholars and has stood the test of time.

At the event, she was recognized and celebrated by her Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon, as well as Naomi Watts and Morgan Freeman. Meanwhile, Meryl Streep presented Kidman with the actual honor.

The tribute special will air June 27 at 10 p.m. on TNT.

