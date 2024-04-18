Nicole Kidman is set to receive high praise from her friends and colleagues in Hollywood!

The Australian actress and her decades-long career will be celebrated by the American Film Institute (AFI) on April 27. During the ceremony, Kidman will be honored for a career that has advanced film and art, whose work has been recognized by both her peers, scholars and has stood the test of time.

Kidman is the first Aussie to receive the award.

During the gala, Kidman will be honored by her Big Little Lies co-star, Reese Witherspoon, Morgan Freeman, Naomi Watts and more. Meryl Streep -- who also played alongside Kidman on Big Little Lies -- will present her with the actual life achievement award.

Nicole Kidman set to be honored by AFI for her career - Theo Wargo/Getty Images

"Nicole Kidman embodies the glamour and romance of Hollywood past -- a true screen icon -- but she is also a risk taker – and so each performance is something new and something profound," Bob Gazzale, AFI President & CEO, said in a statement. "And like all truly great artists -- Nicole not only gives back – she drives culture forward with her commitment to amplifying the voices of female directors and producers."

The tribute special will air June 27 at 10 p.m. on TNT.

Kidman, 56, was recently celebrated by one of pop music's most notable young stars -- for her popular promo for AMC. In March, Olivia Rodrigo took to TikTok ahead of her GUTS World Tour at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada.

In the clip, Rodrigo uses the audio from Kidman's AMC promo and puts a bit of a different spin on it as she recreates the video from inside the music venue. The "Deja Vu" singer rocks a T-shirt featuring a quote from the now-iconic promo: "We come to this place for magic."

In January, Kidman spoke to ET and teased her upcoming project, Expats. However, the Oscar-winning actress dished on the thing fans want the most -- a third season of Big Little Lies.

"We are always cooking things up!" Kidman said of herself and her group of executive producers who brought the show to life, adding, "We've got a timeline for it now."

Kidman shared that "the time is now" for the series to return, following the death of Jean-Marc Vallée.

"We are obviously all devastated at the loss of Jean-Marc Vallée," she added, referring to the filmmaker and director who helmed the original series before his death on Dec. 25, 2021. "That made us go, 'Can we move forward?' But Reese [Witherspoon] and I, and all of the other women, have decided, yes we can."

