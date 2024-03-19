For Nicole Kidman, career success and family harmony go hand-in-hand. The actress is sharing rare remarks about her home life in a new interview, revealing that one of her children may have had a hand in moving Big Little Lies along for a third season.

"My daughter is the one who watched both of the series and went, 'Okay, there's just no question, there has to be a third,'" Kidman tells ELLE Magazine, referring to 15-year-old Sunday Rose. "She's like, 'Celeste, she's not coping in the second one, what is she doing? I could kind of see the point of view of Mary Louise.'"

Kidman went on to confirm that she has been in contact with Reese Witherspoon about a continuation of the HBO series, which began as an adaptation of Liane Moriarty's 2014 novel, but has since expanded beyond the source material.

"There's a richness of the storylines, which we'd always discussed, but it needed time because there's actual unbelievable depth to the next chapter of these women's lives and their children's lives -- because children grow up, and that's kind of fascinating," Kidman explains.

Nicole Kidman on the cover of ELLE'S April 2024 Impact issue. - Mario Sorrenti

The actress covers ELLE's April 2024 Impact issue, on newsstands April 2, highlighting her numerous philanthropic endeavors, including working with breast cancer organizations, the United Nations, and supporting local groups surrounding her Nashville, Tennessee home.

"I like being a part of something not about my work, not about who I am, none of that. Just a citizen who’s in the world. And my kids love that, too, when I do that," Kidman shares.

The Expats star, 56, and husband Keith Urban, also 56, share 15-year-old Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and 13-year-old Faith Margaret Kidman Urban. Kidman is also a mother of two adult children, 31-year-old Bella Kidman Urban and 29-year-old Connor Kidman Urban, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.

"I have a very full life with people that I love," Kidman says. "I'm raising daughters. I'm a wife, I'm a best friend, I'm a sister, I'm an aunt. I have deeply intimate relationships with people. And that, to me, is the meaning of life -- and then taking care of what we leave behind, who we leave behind, and how we do that, and our sense of respect for that."

Any success achieved in her career, Kidman says, is made all the more sweeter by sharing it with her loved ones.

"There's something where you go, 'Oh look, I earned this for the family," she says. "That makes it fun. That gives it meaning and gives it joy."

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend a special screening of "Expats" at Palace Verona on December 20, 2023 in Sydney, New South Wales. - Don Arnold/WireImage

As for her days off, Kidman is positively savoring this season as the mother of teens.

"I love teenage girls. I just find them exquisite," she gushes. "I marvel at that age group and what they're dealing with, but also their ability to handle so much."

Nicole Kidman attends Prime Video's "Expats" New York Premiere at The Museum of Modern Art on January 21, 2024 in New York City. - Theo Wargo/Getty Images

ET spoke with Kidman at the January premiere of Expats, where she addressed a timeline for the return of Big Little Lies.

"We are always cooking things up!" Kidman said of herself and her group of executive producers who brought the show to life. "We’ve got a timeline for it now."

After "letting things find their way," Kidman said she feels that "the time is now" to bring the show back for a third season.

"We are obviously all devastated at the loss of Jean-Marc Vallée," she added, referring to the filmmaker and director who helmed the original series before his death on Dec. 25, 2021. "That made us go, 'Can we move forward?' But Reese [Witherspoon] and I, and all of the other women, have decided, yes we can."

In the meantime, fans can find Expats streaming now on Prime Video.

