The Voice coaches are pulling out all the stops to try and win their final team members for season 25!

Ronnie Wilson, a 28-year-old South Carolina native, took the stage for Monday's Blind Auditions, with a rendition of Zayn's "Pillowtalk" that impressed the season 25 coaches -- Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay -- and earned chair turns from Reba and John.

At first, it seemed like Ronnie and John might have more common ground. Ronnie revealed that he's a full-time accountant. While he's now an EGOT winner, John also worked as a "management consultant" before pursuing music full-time.

However, when Ronnie named gospel and country as his top two musical influences, Reba saw her opportunity.

She cut John off, pretending to lift a phone to her ear.

"Nicole, would you put Keith on the line, please?" she teased, pretending to speak with fellow country star Keith Urban and his wife, Nicole Kidman. "Hey, Keith, how ya doin'? Yeah, we're here at The Voice -- if you were on The Voice, who would you want to coach you? Me? Nicole said her too?"

Unfortunately, Reba's pitch falls just a little bit short, and Ronnie ends up joining Team Legend.

Reba McEntire and Keith Urban at the 50th Annual CMA Awards in November 2016. - Image Group LA/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

ET spoke with the season 25 coaches ahead of the premiere, where they shared what it's been like to welcome The Voice's first-ever coaching duo to the competition.

"They give great notes. They're really good," Reba praised. "They're knowledgeable about the business but they also have a lot of heart and that's what they're going for."

Dan + Shay say they've been fans of the show for years -- they served as mentors for Blake Shelton's team back in season 20 and even stepped in to guest coach Niall Horan's team last season -- but getting to serve as full-time coaches for the first time has been a whole new experience.

"It's changed everything for us," Shay admitted. "I just really enjoy the process of getting to work with these artists, and you really, you get attached. It becomes heartbreaking when you have to let people go. But it's been an amazing experience."

Chance the Rapper makes his return this season for the first time since his season 23 Voice debut, where he joined Blake, Niall and Kelly Clarkson. He told ET that it's especially exciting to be back with a whole new roster of coaching talent.

"I've always just admired John and he's helped me in so many different ways," he reflected. "To be working with him and then to be around Reba, and Dan + Shay, and with this amazing crew... I do miss Blake, but it's just cool to be back in the building."

Despite the good vibes, however, the coaches are still plenty competitive. With Niall stepping away this season after winning back-to-back titles, the Voice trophy is up for grabs -- and there's a better-than-average chance it could go to a first-time champion, as only John has won the competition before.

"It's getting heated out there for sure," Shay revealed.

"That's why we're here," Reba agreed.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

