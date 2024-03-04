Ashley Bryant is having quite the week!

First, the country singer got engaged to former Voice contestant Tom Nitti -- then she earned her own spot on season 25!

Ashley took the stage during Monday's Blind Auditions with a performance of Carrie Underwood's "Last Name" that got a last-minute chair turn from the queen of country herself, Reba McEntire -- who also coached her fiancé last season.

"The more she sang, the more I fell in love with her voice and her energy," Reba said after sharing a hug with her newest team member. "I think she can go far on The Voice."

Ashley shared the news of her engagement just last week, posting an Instagram photo of Tom down on one knee in front of the Grand Old Opry in Nashville.

"I never believed in the 'one day it will all make sense' quote until now. My heart is so full ❤️," she captioned the pic.

Tom left The Voice season 24 in the middle of the competition -- but credited the show with introducing him to Ashley as their seasons were filmed simultaneously.

"Thanks to @nbcthevoice I was able to live my wildest dreams and do what I've always hoped," he wrote in his post announcing his departure from the competition last November.. "I made friends that'll last a life time, experiences that I can hold on to forever and even found REAL and TRUE love (@ashleybryantofficial)."

Following a heartfelt Instagram post after he left the show mid-season due to "personal reasons," Nitti went more in-depth about what exactly went down in an interview with the Utica Observer-Dispatch last fall. He revealed that, during his time on the show, his now ex-wife decided to try and pursue full custody of their two children.

"It's always been a dream of mine to pursue music full-time, but I can't do that without a cushion," explained the law enforcement officer and Purple Heart recipient at the time. "As a dad, I need to make sure my children will be supported."

The singer has since revealed that he recently wrote a song about the situation called "Redemption Road," which he hopes to share with his kids in the future.

As for his Voice family, the singer raved that "The most positive thing from my experience on the show was the camaraderie I found among other vocalists."

The producers on the show treat you like gold," he added. "And Reba is the most genuine person – she is the same on TV as she is in real life."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

