The Voice coaches got emotional during the latest Blind Auditions!

William Alexander, 16, took the stage during Tuesday's show, with an emotional performance of Lizzy McAlpine's "Ceilings" that he dedicated to his late grandfather. The talented teen -- who previously performed as a Kidz Bop singer -- impressed all of the coaches, earning chair turns from Reba McEntire and Chance the Rapper.

"First of all, you're 16? That's crazy!" Chance marveled. "You have great control, and just a really unique tone. I really don't think there's anybody in the competition that sounds anything like you."

"When I sing a song and I'm thinking about my mama... I start gasping and then I cant sing anymore," Reba added, impressed at William's ability to keep his composure during the emotional song. "You're gonna have somebody with you all the time...I thought you did a great job, your voice is a beautiful gift."

ET spoke with the season 25 coaches ahead of the premiere, where they shared what it's been like to welcome The Voice's first-ever coaching duo, Dan + Shay, to the competition.

"They give great notes. They're really good," Reba praised. "They're knowledgeable about the business but they also have a lot of heart and that's what they're going for."

Dan + Shay say they've been fans of the show for years -- they served as mentors for Blake Shelton's team back in season 20 and even stepped in to guest coach Niall Horan's team last season -- but getting to serve as full-time coaches for the first time has been a whole new experience.

"It's changed everything for us," Shay admitted. "I just really enjoy the process of getting to work with these artists, and you really, you get attached. It becomes heartbreaking when you have to let people go. But it's been an amazing experience."

Chance the Rapper makes his return this season for the first time since his season 23 Voice debut, where he joined Blake, Niall and Kelly Clarkson. He told ET that it's especially exciting to be back with a whole new roster of coaching talent.

"I've always just admired John and he's helped me in so many different ways," he reflected. "To be working with him and then to be around Reba, and Dan + Shay, and with this amazing crew... I do miss Blake, but it's just cool to be back in the building."

Despite the good vibes, however, the coaches are still plenty competitive. With Niall stepping away this season after winning back-to-back titles, the Voice trophy is up for grabs -- and there's a better-than-average chance it could go to a first-time champion, as only John has won the competition before.

"It's getting heated out there for sure," Shay revealed.

"That's why we're here," Reba agreed.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT: