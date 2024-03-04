Madison Curbelo impressed The Voice coaches in two languages!

The young Puerto Rican singer took the stage during Monday's blind auditions to perform a cover of the Ben E. King standard "Stand By Me," during which she alternated between English and Spanish.

After earning chair turns from all season 25 coaches -- Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay -- Madison revealed that it was actually her second time on the Voice stage, after failing to make a team in season 20.

"Confidence is the biggest thing that's changed," she explained. "I've been writing so much music, so I kind of discovered the sound that I love."

"I'm keenly aware that I was one of the people who did not turn for you in season 20," John admitted. "I feel like you're just ready now."

"You radiate light and joy," Shay praised. "Your voice was just flawless, you could hear the smile in your voice... We're the lucky ones that you're here."

"It makes me smile, just listening to you sing," Chance agreed. "This is your moment."

The competition was tough, but ultimately, the singer was swayed by Dan + Shay's pitch, and joined their team as the newbie coaches' latest four-chair turn!

ET spoke with the season 25 coaches ahead of the premiere, where they shared what it's been like to welcome The Voice's first-ever coaching duo to the competition.

"They give great notes. They're really good," Reba praised. "They're knowledgeable about the business, but they also have a lot of heart and that's what they're going for."

Dan + Shay say they've been fans of the show for years -- they served as mentors for Blake Shelton's team back in season 20 and even stepped in to guest coach Niall Horan's team last season -- but getting to serve as full-time coaches for the first time has been a whole new experience.

"It's changed everything for us," Shay admitted. "I just really enjoy the process of getting to work with these artists, and you really, you get attached. It becomes heartbreaking when you have to let people go. But it's been an amazing experience."

Chance makes his return this season for the first time since his season 23 Voice debut, where he joined Blake, Niall and Kelly Clarkson. He told ET that it's especially exciting to be back with a whole new roster of coaching talent.

"I've always just admired John and he's helped me in so many different ways," he reflected. "To be working with him and then to be around Reba, and Dan + Shay, and with this amazing crew... I do miss Blake, but it's just cool to be back in the building."

Despite the good vibes, however, the coaches are still plenty competitive. With Niall stepping away this season after winning back-to-back titles, the Voice trophy is up for grabs -- and there's a better-than-average chance it could go to a first-time champion, as only John has won the competition before.

"It's getting heated out there for sure," Shay revealed.

"That's why we're here," Reba agreed.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

