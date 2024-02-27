Reba McEntire Reacts to Rumors She's Leaving 'The Voice'

Reba McEntire isn't ready to retire her big red chair on The Voice. The 68-year-old country music legend and coach on the hit NBC music competition series took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday to shut down rumors that she was leaving the show.

"Please do not click on any articles that say I am leaving The Voice. This is not true," McEntire wrote. "These are fake websites to lure people in with clickbait where they claim I have a company to sell weight loss gummy products. This is false. I do not sell or promote any type of gummy product."

McEntire first joined The Voice in 2023 following Blake Shelton's exit and after appearing as a celebrity mentor on numerous times prior.

The GRAMMY winner is currently on season 25 alongside coaches Chance the Rapper, John Legend and duo Dan + Shay.

McEntire recently did a fan Q&A on X talking about her time on The Voice. When it comes to her coaching strategy, she said, "I go with what touches my heart and hopefully it will touch the hearts of the viewers at home."

When asked about the highlight of working on The Voice, McEntire responded, "All of it! I love getting to know the other coaches. I love working with my team. It’s the best job in the world!"

One fan asked if she plans to go on tour, and McEntire replied, "No touring plans right now. We’re busy working on The Voice and preparing to shoot our pilot!"

It was announced last month that McEntire has a comedy pilot in the works with NBC from the same team that created her hit sitcom, Reba.

Earlier this month, McEntire spoke with ET about her job on The Voice, gushing over the experience.

"I love it," she said. "I love the schedule, I love everything about the crew, the people I get to work with, play with, we have fun. If it wasn't fun, none of us would be wanting to come back."

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

