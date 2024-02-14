The Voice season 25 is almost here, and coaches Reba McEntire and John Legend are kicking things off with a whole new kind of Blind Audition!

In ET's exclusive look at the upcoming season, the duo make their best guesses at a "Blind Box," where they have to reach into a box and guess the item without being able to see it.

Reba and John correctly guess everything from sushi to pipe cleaners in the fun clip. There's even an accordion, which John, as a piano "legend," attempts to play.

"Let me see how similar this is," he says, trying it out before ultimately deciding, "I'll leave it to the accordion players."

Watch the full clip below!

In the upcoming season, the pair will be joined by returning coach Chance the Rapper, as well as newcomers Dan + Shay in the first ever double coaches' chair.

The country duo took to the The Voice's social media accounts when their new coaching gig was announced to share their excitement for the upcoming gig, and answer some questions about how the brand-new double chair will work.

"We have never been more excited for anything in our entire lives," Dan raved.

"People have been asking, is it two chairs? Is it one?" Shay shared. "It's two chairs...but one button!"

The Voice season 25 premieres Monday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

