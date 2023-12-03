The stars were stunning in their Balenci-ussys on Saturday during the Balenciaga show!

For the day of style, some of the biggest names in music, entertainment and fashion stepped out in style to preview the latest collection by the Spanish fashion house. The Fall 24 Show took place in Los Angeles and the stars did not disappoint when it came to the looks.

Kim Kardashian -- who famously wore caution tape by the brand -- was all about giving the brand's creative director, Demna, his flowers, as she literally carried a bouquet in an Erewhon x Balenciaga paper bag. For her look, the brand's ambassador wore a pair of nude sheer pants, and a black jacket by the brand, which she layered over a matching nude shirt. For her glam, the Kardashians star wore wet-wavy tresses and covered her eyes with dark shades.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Balenciaga

Salma Hayek stunned in a little black dress by the designer. For her part, the actress -- who attended alongside her husband, François-Henri Pinault, wore her hair in a sleek ponytail and a pair of the brand's signature dark frames.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Balenciaga)

Nicole Kidman kept the spirit of Hollywood alive as she attended the show wearing a black dress with exaggerated shoulders and a plunging neckline. The Big Little Lies star completed her look with a pair of wife-framed shades and dark tights and gloves.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Balenciaga

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham made it a date day, as they attended the show together. For his part, Beckham wore a black jacket, trousers and a white T-shirt. As for his wife, she stunned in an all-black dress.

The star power didn't stop with the arrivals. Cardi B had a special part in the show --taking on the catwalk. The GRAMMY-winning rapper stunned in a black dress which was covered by blue fur. Following her debut on the catwalk, the "Money" rapper took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Balenciaga

"Yesterday was a dream! I had too much fun storming your runway!," she wrote. "Thank you to @Balenciaga @Demnagram @johanfleury and the entire team, you all are always so amazing to work with! Thank you to my team @kollincarter_ @tokyostylez @erikalapearl @juanmarioortiz_ . DARE TO BE DIFFERENT 🖤💙."

Scroll below to see more stars who attended the show.

Teyana Taylor

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Balenciaga

2 Chainz

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Balenciaga)

Amelia Gray Hamlin, Lisa Rinna and Delilah Belle Hamlin

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Balenciaga

Tracee Ellis Ross

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Balenciaga

