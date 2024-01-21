Nicole Kidman is keeping fans' hopes alive for a third season of the acclaimed drama Big Little Lies.

The Oscar-winning actress attended the premiere of her new drama series, Expats, at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Sunday, where she spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about the possibility of more Big Little Lies in the future.

"We are always cooking things up!" Kidman said of herself and her group of executive producers who brought the show to life.

In fact, Kidman says it's more than just idle speculation and chatter, adding, "We’ve got a timeline for it now."

After "letting things find their way," Kidman said she feels that "the time is now" to bring the show back for a third season.

"We are obviously all devastated at the loss of Jean-Marc Vallée," she added, referring to the filmmaker and director who helmed the original series before his death on Dec. 25, 2021. "That made us go, 'Can we move forward?' But Reese [Witherspoon] and I, and all of the other women, have decided, yes we can."

The series -- which follows a group of women and their tumultuous families who become embroiled in a murder investigation -- earned eight Emmys over its two seasons and starred Kidman and Witherspoon, alongside Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern, Adam Scott, Alexander Skarsgård, Kathryn Newton, Meryl Streep, and many others.

Meanwhile, Kidman is excitedly gearing up for the debut of her new Prime Video series Expats, which follows the lives of a close group of expatriate living in Hong Kong.

"I read the book, my sister gave it to me to read, and I knew it would make an amazing film," Kidman said of then novel the show is based on, written by Janice Y. K. Lee. "But it was so dense I thought a mini series [would work better]. And it was the right cast."

For Kidman, the international aspect of the role is one reason it interested her so significantly.

"I've obviously done so many rolls in my life, but this is so different. It takes place over six hours. So many layers. And then episode five, you [see] through the lens of the domestic workers. We get to introduce these actors to this large audience. There are six languages in this show!" Kidman marveled. "I’m so proud of [it]."

Expats premieres Jan. 26 on Prime Video.

