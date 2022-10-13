Lauren Dern is rooting for a Big Little Lies return. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to Dern at the 2023 Spring-Summer Ralph Lauren fashion show Thursday night, where she said that she's "keeping hope alive" for the third season of the beloved HBO series.

"I'm gonna be shy about it," Dern teased. "I mean, we would all love nothing more, we're like family -- just very lucky."

"I say, let's hold out hope," she added. "Let's keep asking, it might just come true."

Fellow Big Little Lies alum, Kathryn Newton, shared a similar sentiment when speaking to ET Thursday, telling DiLaura to tell Dern, "You better tell her how bad you want it."

She continued, "My makeup artist was telling me how much she loved the show. I loved the show. It did a lot for my career, working with great actors and a great story. Did a lot for TV -- so, I would love to do it again."

Newton also gave a shout-out to her TV mom, Reese Witherspoon, adding, "Oh, I'd be down. Oh, yeah. Let's go, Reese!"

Big Little Lies aired for two seasons, from 2017 to 2019, and touted an all-star cast, including Dern, Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and more.

Kidman, Witherspoon and more BLL alums have shared their ideas for a season 3 since the show came to an end in 2019, but nothing has come to fruition.

HBO Programming President Casey Bloys addressed a possible third season of the series at the network's summer TCA presentation in July 2019, just days after the show's season two finale.

"Never say never," he told reporters at the time but noted that with the cast's busy schedules, he'd be surprised if another season happened. Bloys explained that he approached the second season of BLL "skeptically" and was doing the same with a possible third season.

"What became clear to us [after season one] is 'Oh, there is a story to tell,' which was, 'What happens after a big lie like that? How does it affect everybody?' To me, on the face of it, there's no obvious place to go, no obvious story [after season two]," he said. "That said, this group is an extraordinary group of actors and producers, writers and directors. So, if they all came to me and said, 'We have the greatest take, listen to this,' I would certainly be open to it. But who knows? It just doesn't feel like it. But I'm certainly open to it."

