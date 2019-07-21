Secrets came to light on Sunday's season two finale of Big Little Lies.

The HBO series came to a close in an hour-long episode all about the crumbling of relationships -- and strengthening of others. What brought Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Renata (Laura Dern), Jane (Shailene Woodley) and Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) together actually didn't end up tearing them apart -- though they did decide to stop all their big little lying.

"The Monterey Five, whatever we call ourselves, the lie is the friendship," Celeste told Madeline, who finally admitted to being "eroded" by their bluff. But Sunday's finale wasn't all about Perry's (Alexander Skarsgard) death. Here's which secrets were revealed:

Mary Louise Killed Her Son Raymond

HBO

This season introduced more of Perry's backstory, including the childhood death of his brother, Raymond. As we found out early into the finale, Perry was involved in the car crash that killed his brother -- and so was his mother, Mary Louise (Meryl Streep).

"Your son Raymond died, in part, because you lost your temper," Celeste shot at Mary Louise during their court battle over custody of Celeste's twin boys. She accused Mary Louise of blaming the crash on Perry, and said she was the source of her husband's turn into an abuser. The argument worked.

"You had no idea. And that is the problem," Celeste said on judgement day of Mary Louise's ignorance of her son's violence. "My sons, they're good boys… and I will raise them to be good men. They will be good men."

Celeste held onto full custody of Max and Josh, and Mary Louise, confronted with the reality of her son's abuse patterns, finally left Monterey.

Bonnie Never Loved Nathan

HBO

Bonnie's distance from her husband, Nathan (James Tupper), this season seemingly stemmed from her secrecy about Perry's death, the fact that she killed him, and her own feelings of resentment towards her mother, who was also an abuser. In Sunday's finale, however, Bonnie revealed that she and Nathan were never as happy as they seemed.

Following the death of her mother (whom she didn't kill, despite all those pillow sequences), Bonnie gave Nathan the cold, hard truth.

"Nathan, you are a good man, and a wonderful father… and I know you love me, but you've been right to think something's been going on with me. So, I'm going to be truthful. I'm sorry I couldn't tell you this sooner," she began.

"I'm not in love with you," Bonnie continued, as tears welled up in Nathan's eyes. "I know this isn't the best time to tell you, but I don't think I've ever been. I just can't lie anymore. I'm sorry."

The Monterey Five Finally Admit to Killing Perry

HBO

A couple of good things happened during Sunday's big (little) finale, like Jane finally getting comfortable enough with her boyfriend to become intimate (he's not a cop, by the way), Madeline and Ed (Adam Scott) reconciling and renewing their vows, and finally Renata completely destroying her husband's train collection after all the "bullsh*t" he put her through.

"I'm done! No more bullsh*t. No more lies," Renata hissed after taking a bat to her hubby's multi-million dollar hobby room -- and she meant it.

Next thing we knew, she, Madeline, Celeste, Jane and Bonnie were convening at the police station, set on turning themselves in for Perry's murder. Case closed!

See more on Big Little Lies in the video below.

