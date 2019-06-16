Warning: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Sunday's season two, episode two of "Big Little Lies," titled "Tell-Tale Hearts."

The second episode of the second season of HBO's hit drama Big Little Lies took the Internet by storm on Sunday, with a powerhouse performance by Laura Dern as the fan favorite Renata, stealing the entire spotlight.

Tensions continued to build between Celeste (Nicole Kidman) and Mary Louise (Meryl Streep) over the death of Perry (Alexander Skarsgård) and the truth behind the kind of person he was in his life, as well as Mary Louise and Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) who didn't like each other right off the bat.

Additionally, Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) got a visit from her mother -- who was called to the house by Nathan (James Tupper) -- and they had one of the most awkward family dinners imaginable. After Bonnie's mom pushed her a little too hard and basically predicted everything about the secrets she's keeping locked inside, Bonnie had enough and sent her away.

Meanwhile the drama comes to a head between Madeline and her husband Ed (Adam Scott) after Ed finds out that she'd cheated on him, and essentially tells her their relationship is over.

This show continues to be a complicated web of lies, half-truths and betrayals that ratchets up the intrigue every episode -- but nothing could compete with Renata's fiery dynamic with her husband, Gordon (Jeffrey Nordling), who was arrested by the FBI on charges of stock fraud and insider trading, driving a serious wedge between the pair.

With Gordon's actions having cost the couple their wealth -- the one thing Renata absolutely will not stand to lose -- it was Dern's masterful way with words and threats that stole Twitter's heart.

the episode belongs to renata, everyone else go home #biglittleliespic.twitter.com/S4lSsNjqVY — kinsey (@sansascstark) June 17, 2019

In 55 minutes Ed finds out about Madeline's infidelity, MaryLouise learns her son is a rapist and abuser, Bonnie has done something ELSE and her mom is a psychic (?), andZiggy figures out about Dad and gains 2 brothers, and Gordon is going to jail...phew #BigLittleLies — GoatCheck (@vista_boards) June 17, 2019

ALL THE SECRETS COMING OUT TONIGHT!!!! #BigLittleLiespic.twitter.com/hnuWiu9dQv — Big Little Fries (@indi_jam) June 17, 2019

I wanna be Renata when I grow up. — Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) June 17, 2019

Here are some of the best and most memorable Renata moments that the Internet fell is love with from Sunday nights episode, "Tell-Tale Hearts," starting with her incomparable and very on-brand Gucci fanny pack.

Renata's Gucci fanny pack is the most perfect accessory I have ever seen. #BigLittleLiespic.twitter.com/rqLjxyata4 — Olivia Truffaut-Wong (@iWatchiAm) June 17, 2019

I live for @LauraDern’s Gucci outfits on #BigLittleLies — Agent Bubblegum (@kaitduffy) June 17, 2019

Renata would be wearing a Gucci fanny pack. 🙌🏻 #BigLittleLiespic.twitter.com/u11qvndGnP — Meghan Lorine (@EyeHateHeels) June 17, 2019

Renata also delivered one of the most quotable lines in recent TV history when Gordon told her that he bet all their money on a gamble that didn't just fall through, but landed him behind bars.

"I will not NOT be rich," Renata screamed over the phone during a prison visit with such fury that it's amazing her glare alone didn't shatter the glass divider.

“I will not NOT be rich” - Big Little Lies in a nutshell — Ryan St. Hilaire (@rsthilaire17) June 17, 2019

“I WILL NOT NOT BE RICH!”



Damn, I am really Renata.#BigLittleLiespic.twitter.com/89h2yjLfdl — Big Little Fries (@indi_jam) June 17, 2019

Honestly my new motto and I should wake up every morning saying this line #BigLittleLiespic.twitter.com/FTLZcfh96I — Kate (@krj59) June 17, 2019

However, because Renata is the gift that keeps on giving, that gem is nearly bested by one of the most epic clapbacks ever uttered. After her husband gets out on bail and Renata driving around with him, they're listening to a song on the radio before she switches it off and Gordon says, "You used to like that song."

"I used to like to sit on your face, too. You think that'll happen again?" Renata shot back, causing the Internet to explode.

Gordon: you used to like that song



Renata: I used to like to sit on your face too. You think that will happen again?

And I oop -



#BigLittleLiespic.twitter.com/gX9EzGDzB3 — thirsa (@garotameiolouca) June 17, 2019

My life was meaningless before Laura Dern became Renata Klein. #BLL2pic.twitter.com/EKJDV0t016 — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) June 17, 2019

Laura Dern is an icon, and this episode is her pedestal #biglittleliespic.twitter.com/pXz9pXIeGb — Bus Rodent 🐀 (@hayliebswenson) June 17, 2019

“I used to like to sit in your face, too. You think that’ll happen again?” - Renata #BigLittleLiespic.twitter.com/5c0UnAV91a — B.A. WATSON (@BAWatson93) June 17, 2019

In fact, everything about Renata's driving is the stuff of legend, whether it's flipping people off through her sunroof or kicking her husband out of the car in the middle of the highway (before coming back to begrudgingly pick him back up).

Renata screaming “WILL SOMEBODY GIVE A WOMAN A FUCKING MOMENTTTT” while flipping everyone off through her sunroof is me. I am her #biglittlelies — Emily Seils (@emilyseils) June 17, 2019

me waiting for renata to run over mary louise with her tesla... #BigLittleLiespic.twitter.com/ujcSuTTrSX — demon of color (@nikkiknowsitall) June 17, 2019

my mom and i when renata kicked her husband out of her tesla in the middle of the highway pic.twitter.com/h15zmstNTB — annie (@kissinboothgirl) June 17, 2019

renata is my mood for the rest of my life #BigLittlesLiespic.twitter.com/OcVzVMUiiy — killerzgirl1027 (on AIM) (@mytweeterpaige) June 17, 2019

Meryl came in hot with that screaming last week but Renata is the real Supreme of #BigLittleLies. pic.twitter.com/LmVm15oMHl — JaimeALF (@Jaime_alf) June 17, 2019

Big Little Lies airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.

