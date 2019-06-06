Keith Urban has seen the entire second season of Big Little Lies -- but he won't budge on sharing what he knows.

The country superstar, who is married to Nicole Kidman, told ET's Nancy O'Dell backstage at the 2019 CMT Music Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, that he is "extremely good" when it comes to keeping secrets, especially about his wife's highly-anticipated show.

"I would never divulge, I wouldn't take the fun away. That's what it is," he explained about not giving away any hints at what fans can expect.

Urban, however, did tease that fans are "in for a wild ride. It's amazing." "Everybody is just at their best in this whole season," he stated.

While Kidman wasn't able to join him at the awards ceremony that night -- she's in New York filming another project -- Urban couldn't help but give his wife a sweet shout-out when he and Julia Michaels won the CMT Music Award for Collaborative Video of the Year.

"My wife, Nicole Mary, who's at home tonight," Urban said, holding the award, and explaining that Kidman couldn't make it because she's "working in New York, actually."

"I wish you were here, baby girl," Urban declared. "I miss you."

Aside from wanting to know Big Little Lies secrets, another thing people want to know is if he and Kidman would ever do a duet after he shared video of the two singing. "I think those organic ones are the way we do it," he told ET. "It's real. It's legit."

While the two may not be working together any time soon, their two daughters -- 10-year-old Sunday and 8-year-old Faith -- got the chance to be extras in the second season of Big Little Lies.

"You see them fleetingly in the classroom scenes," Kidman spilled during an interview with Good Morning America. "There's something wonderful about bringing your children to work, and them seeing what you do, and them being a part of it, and being interested and curious and feeling like it's theirs as well."

Meanwhile, ET also caught up with Kidman at the HBO show's season two premiere earlier this month, where she thanked her husband for supporting her during her "darker scenes."

