While Nicole Kidman might not have been able to accompany husband Keith Urban to this year's CMT Music Awards on Wednesday night, she was certainly on his mind.

Urban and singer Julia Michaels took the stage at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, to accept the award for Collaborative Video of the Year for "Coming Home," and the country crooner used the opportunity to send a loving shout-out to his wife.

"My wife, Nicole Mary, who's at home tonight," Urban said, holding the award, and explaining that Kidman couldn't make it because she's "working in New York, actually."

"I wish you were here, baby girl," Urban declared. "I miss you."

Urban also wowed the star-studded audience on Wednesday with a live performance of his emotional single "We Were," that proved to be a wonderful showcase for his vocal talents.

Urban later took to Twitter after winning the award where he and Michaels -- decked out in a striking lavender gown -- celebrated the win by thanking fans for voting for them.

The singer also stopped to talk with ET's Nancy O'Dell backstage, where he opened up about why his wife wasn't there to celebrate.

"She's shooting a project," Urban shared. "I'm heading up tomorrow."

The singer will be reunited with his wife and their two daughters -- Sunday, 10, and Faith, 8 -- with time to spare before Father's Day, and teased that there will be some big surprises on the special day, but didn't want to give anything away.

The cute couple have also been wowing fans with their sweet duets which Kidman has posted to Instagram recently, and it's clear the pair have a real musical chemistry. It begs the question if the pair might ever work on music (or even an album) together in the future.

"I think those organic ones are the way we do it," Urban said, referring to the spontaneous performances they've posted to social media recently. "It's real, it's legit."

Urban flying solo to the awards show is indeed a rare occurrence, as Kidman is almost always by his side, singing his praises and getting emotional over his big wins as the bevy of music awards shows that occur each year.

Check out the video below for a look at Kidman getting choked up over Urban's big win at the ACM Awards earlier this year.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

CMT Music Awards 2019: All of the Best Performances, From Kelsea Ballerini to Maren Morris and Sheryl Crow!

Nicole Kidman Praises Keith Urban for Supporting Her 'Darker' Scenes in 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 (Exclusive)

Nicole Kidman Reveals the Best Advice Her Family Priest Gave Her and Keith Urban

Keith Urban Passionately Kisses Nicole Kidman After Winning Entertainer of the Year at 2019 ACM Awards

Related Gallery