The 2019 CMT Music Awards rocked the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, with a truly impressive lineup of big name country superstars performing live on stage.

With Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook serving as the night's emcees, the awards show pulled out all the stops to bring fans the biggest country music experience they could hope for.

From Carrie Underwood to Luke Bryan to Keith Urban and Maren Morris, some of the biggest and best country stars wowed the audience and made the star-studded event one of the most memorable nights of the year for music.

Here's a fun rundown of all the best performances from this year's CMT Music Awards.

Thomas Rhett Opens the Show With Little Big Town

Rhett opened the show with the night's hosts, Little Big Town, for a lively performance of "Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time." Joined by Trombone Shorty and showered in white confetti, the lively number set the tone for the fun, performance-packed show.

Brett Young Goes Old School With Boyz II Men

The 90s R&B trio joined the popular country crooner for a performance of Young's single "Here Tonight," and they made sure to throw in something for their longtime fans by weaving in some iconic lyrics from their old school hit "Water Runs Dry" in the middle of the song. The set was a perfect blend of their unique sounds and styles that really got the crowd onto their feet.

Luke Bryan Bashfully Knocks Some Boots

The American Idol judge's best-selling track "Knockin' Boots" isn't a groundbreaking country song, but Bryan's undeniable stage presence, his impressive set design and his self-effacing bashful charm make it impossible not enjoy watching him perform live.

Kelsea Ballerini Gets Her Wings

Ballerini's bold and brazen performance of "Miss Me More" was easily one of the musical and visual highlights of the whole show, and her pyrotechnic display and laser-light angel wings were only outshined by her powerful voice and magnetic energy.

Keith Urban Gets Emotional

The Australian country superstar stripped his sound down significantly for an emotional, powerful performance of "We Were" that allowed him to put his vocal talent on display and own the attention of everyone in the arena.

Maren Morris and Sheryl Crow Steal the Show

Morris kicked things off with a performance of her single "Shade," which was incredible on its own, before being joined on stage by Crow for a live performance of their collaboration, "Prove You Wrong." Having two dynamic female country superstars on stage breathed life into the show in a big way.

Dan + Shay Perform From and For the Crowd

The country duo performed outside the arena to a sea of screaming fans, and didn't sing their hit, "All to Myself," from the comfort of a simple stage. Instead, the pair performed from an X-shaped platform smack in the middle of the throng of revelers and proved just why they've become one of the most popular country acts in America.

Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker

When Carlile and a neon pink-haired Tucker took the stage to perform the country icon's legendary "Delta Dawn," there was already serious girl power radiating around the arena. Then they were joined by Martina McBride, Trisha Yearwood, Lauren Alaina, Deana Carter, Rae Lynn and Carly Pearce for a CMT Music Awards Moment that couldn't be beat.

Carrie Underwood Goes Neon

Channeling the summer vibes we've seen from Underwood in recent appearances, the singer's performance of her new single, "Southbound," was, as expected, a show highlight and reminded us all of why she's one of the most award-winning country artists in recent memory.

Honorable Mentions:

Kane Brown singing "Short Skirt Weather," Toby Keith honoring the genre with "That's Country, Bro," and Luke Combs closing out the night with "Beer Never Broke My Heart."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELAYED CONTENT:

CMT Music Awards 2019 Performers: Keith Urban, Brandi Carlile and Many More to Perform

CMT Music Awards Announce Record-Breaking Number of Performances Including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan

CMT Music Awards 2019 Nominees: Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and More

Related Gallery