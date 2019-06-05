CMT Music Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List

It's time to celebrate the biggest stars in country at the 2019 CMT Music Awards!

The annual awards show, which celebrates the best in country music videos and television performances, kicked off at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday night, with Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook returning to host for their second consecutive year. The group is well-versed at the CMT Music Awards, with 11 total nominations under their belts and three consecutive wins in the Group Video of the Year category.

This year's nominees are led by Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and Zac Brown Band, with three nods apiece. Other multiple nominees include Brandi Carlile, Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Sugarland and Taylor Swift and more.

The CMT Performance of the Year category always brings some fresh faces to the country music awards show circuit, and this year, R&B legends Boyz II Men have earned their first CMT Awards nomination for their "Motownphilly" crossover collaboration with Brett Young. Other crossover nominees this year include Leon Bridges, Gladys Knight and Shawn Mendes.

Read on and check back throughout the night for the full list of winners at the 2019 CMT Music Awards!

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood – “Cry Pretty”

Kane Brown – “Good as You”

Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels – “Coming Home”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Miss Me More”

Luke Combs – “She Got the Best of Me”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cole Swindell – “Break Up in the End”

Eric Church – “Desperate Man”

Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert – “Drowns the Whiskey”

Kane Brown – “Lose It”

Kenny Chesney – “Get Along”

Luke Bryan – “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset”

Thomas Rhett – “Life Changes”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”

Carly Pearce – “Closer To You”

Carrie Underwood – “Love Wins” **WINNER**

Kacey Musgraves – “Space Cowboy”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Miss Me More”

Maren Morris – “GIRL”

Miranda Lambert – “Keeper of the Flame”

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne – “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)”

Dan + Shay – “Speechless” **WINNER**

Florida Georgia Line – “Simple”

LOCASH – “Feels Like a Party”

Maddie & Tae – “Friends Don’t”

Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift – “Babe”

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Eli Young Band – “Love Ain’t”

LANCO – “Born to Love You”

Little Big Town – “Summer Fever”

Midland – “Burn Out”

Old Dominion – “Hotel Key”

Zac Brown Band – “Someone I Used to Know”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde – “Girl Goin’ Nowhere (At Marathon Music Works)” **WINNER**

Jimmie Allen – “Best Shot”

Jordan Davis – “Take It From Me”

Mitchell Tenpenny – “Drunk Me”

Morgan Wallen – “Whiskey Glasses”

Runaway June – “Buy My Own Drinks”

Tenille Townes – “Somebody’s Daughter”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell – “What Happens in a Small Town”

Darius Rucker feat. Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Charles Kelley – “Straight to Hell”

Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne – “Burning Man”

Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert – “Drowns the Whiskey”

Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels – “Coming Home” **WINNER**

Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift – “Babe”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Boyz II Men and Brett Young – "Motownphilly" (From CMT Crossroads)

Luke Combs and Leon Bridges – "Beautiful Crazy" (From CMT Crossroads)

Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile – “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" (From 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)

Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor – "Let You Be Right" (From CMT Crossroads)

Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Gladys Knight – "I Can’t Make You Love Me" and "Help Me Make It Through the Night" (From 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)

Zac Brown Band and Shawn Mendes – "Keep Me in Mind" (From CMT Crossroads)

