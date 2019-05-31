Entertainment Tonight is heading to Nashville!

Saddle up, because all next week, we'll be taking over Music City and showing you a side you've never seen before.

Follow along with us as we take you inside some of the celebrity hot spots, like Luke Bryan's 32 Bridge Food + Drink, Blake Shelton's Ole Red and Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row.

Plus, ET will be bringing you all the highlights from the 2019 CMT Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 5. The annual awards show has a star-studded performance lineup this year that includes country favorites like Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Sheryl Crow, Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town, Zac Brown Band and more.

We'll also be on the grounds for CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium, where Billy Ray Cyrus, Jessie James Decker, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown and more are all set to take the stage.

Tune in to Entertainment Tonight starting Monday, June 3 for all the country content, straight from Nashville!

