Get ready for the 2020 CMT Music Awards! The annual fan-voted country music awards show takes place on Oct. 21, and will recognize some of the genre's biggest names and feature performances from today's top country artists.

Additionally, the CMT Music Awards are honoring corssovers this year, including Gwen Stefani, who earned her first nomination alongside Blake Shelton for their video, "Nobody Like You." Justin Bieber is also nominated for his collaboration with Dan + Shay, "10,000 Hours," and Marshmello is a first-time nominee for his song with Kane Brown, "One Things Right."

For everything you need to know about how to watch the 2020 CMT Music Awards, hosts, who's nominated, performing and more, read on below.

How to watch the 2020 CMT Music Awards? The 2020 CMT Music Awards air Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land. With a cable subscription or TV provider login you can stream the show on CMT.com as well. No cable? A number of live TV streaming services include one or more of these channels, including fuboTV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, Philo and YouTube TV.

Who’s hosting? Kane Brown and Sarah Hyland have been announced as two of the four celebrity hosts for the show.

"The CMT Music Awards have always been about bringing the fans and their favorite artists together to celebrate," Brown said of his first time hosting gig. "I have so many great memories of the show -- from watching as a fan at home to accepting my first industry award win on the CMT stage. I‘m excited to join this year as a first-time host and can’t wait for everyone to see the amazing performances that are lined up this year."

"I’m so excited to be co-hosting the 2020 CMT Music Awards this year!" Hyland said of hosting. "Fans are the backbone of music and art; without them we would never be able to do what we love."

Who’s performing? Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan and Maren Morris are among the performers as well as Gabby Barrett,Morgan Wallen, Sam Hunt and Shania Twain. The show will also feature some big name collaborations, including Jimmie Allen + Noah Cyrus, Kelsea Ballerini + Halsey, and Luke Combs + Brooks & Dunn.

Who’s nominated? Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett received three nominations each, including for the much coveted "Video of the Year" category. Carrie Underwood also notched multpile nominations, and is currently the most awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history with 20 wins.

How to vote for the winners: The CMT Awards are an entirely fan-voted awards show, and you can cast your ballot here.

Watch below for the biggest moments from last year's CMT Music Awards.

