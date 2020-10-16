Country music's biggest names are coming together at the upcoming 2020 CMT Music Awards -- and that means the show will need a super-sized slate of hosts!

Ashley McBryde will join Kane Brown and Sarah Hyland as a celebrity host for this year's awards show, which is set to honor the best videos and performances of the year on Oct. 21.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ashley as our third and final host for the 2020 CMT Music Awards!” said Leslie Fram, Senior Vice President, Music and Strategy for CMT. “She rounds out our hosting trio perfectly and signifies the best and brightest of a new generation of country talent. Between our hosts and our all-star lineup of presenters, this year’s show promises to deliver one-of-a-kind performances and appearances from the year’s biggest stars at a time when we all could use an extraordinary night of fantastic music.”

McBryde was equally thrilled! “I am beyond excited, and maybe a little nervous, to host an awards show for the very first time,” the country singer shared in a statement. “Luckily, it’s not all about me - it’s about celebrating bad ass music videos and the brilliant men and women that help us create them. I’ve loved watching and being part of this event in the past and I think the fans are really going to enjoy what we have planned for them. It’s going to be a blast!”

News that McBryde would help host the show comes just a week after news broke that Hyland and Brown had also signed on for the task.

"From our first conversations about this year’s show, we knew we wanted multiple hosts who reflected both our artists and our audience," said CMT show producers in a statement. "Kane and Sarah are young stars on momentous career rolls: Sarah is an award-winning, sought-after Hollywood actor who’s been a familiar face to millions of TV households for over 10 years; and Kane is a self-made success story who has skyrocketed to country music fame by crossing musical genres and delivering history-making hits. We’re thrilled to welcome them both to their first-time hosting duties at the CMT Music Awards."

Brown shared of his hosting gig, "The CMT Music Awards have always been about bringing the fans and their favorite artists together to celebrate. I have so many great memories of the show -- from watching as a fan at home to accepting my first industry award win on the CMT stage. I‘m excited to join this year as a first-time host and can’t wait for everyone to see the amazing performances that are lined up this year."

And Hyland couldn't be more thrilled to join in: "I’m so excited to be co-hosting the 2020 CMT Music Awards this year! Fans are the backbone of music and art; without them we would never be able to do what we love. I can’t wait to see what happens at this year's show and who the fans vote for. Congratulations to all the nominees!"

Last month, CMT revealed the first round of performers for the upcoming awards show, which will air on Wednesday, Oct. 21. In addition to hosting, Brown will also be performing at this year's show, alongside McBryde, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan and Maren Morris -- and they're all also nominated with some of the year's best music videos and performances.

McBryde and Dan + Shay are two of the top nominees at this year's Music Awards -- country music’s only entirely fan-voted awards show -- tied with Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett. All scored three nods apiece and are competing in the coveted "Video of the Year" category.

Other artists with multiple nominations include Carrie Underwood -- currently the most-awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history with 20 wins -- Blanco Brown, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion and The Chicks, who return with their first CMT nomination since 2007.

This year's awards are also celebrating artists who collaborated in a country crossover, awarding first-time CMT nominations to Halsey, Marshmello and Gwen Stefani.

The 2020 CMT Music Awards air Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land.

