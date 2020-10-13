Some of country music's biggest names will be performing at the 2020 CMT Music Awards!

On Tuesday, CMT revealed even more performers for the upcoming awards show, which will air on Wednesday, Oct. 21, including Gabby Barrett,Morgan Wallen, Sam Hunt and Shania Twain. There will also be show-stopping, genre-bending collaborations from Jimmie Allen + Noah Cyrus, Kelsea Ballerini + Halsey, and Luke Combs + Brooks & Dunn.

Previously announced CMT Music Awards performers include Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan and Maren Morris -- who are all also nominated with some of the year's best music videos and performances.

Combs, McBryde, Hunt and Dan + Shay are four of the top nominees at this year's Music Awards -- country music’s only entirely fan-voted awards show -- tied with Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, and Thomas Rhett. All scored three nods apiece and are competing in the coveted "Video of the Year" category.

Other artists with multiple nominations include Carrie Underwood -- currently the most-awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history with 20 wins -- Blanco Brown, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion and The Chicks, who return with their first CMT nomination since 2007.

This year's awards are also celebrating artists who collaborated in a country crossover, awarding first-time CMT nominations to Halsey, Marshmello and Gwen Stefani.

The 2020 CMT Music Awards air Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land.

Fan voting begins today at vote.cmt.com and continues until 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on Monday, Oct.12. The top five “Video of the Year” finalists will be revealed at that time.