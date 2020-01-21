Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani don't plan on loving anybody but each other! The sweet couple show their mix of worlds in the affectionate new music video for their duet "Nobody But You."

The Sophie Muller-directed video debuted on Tuesday, and was filmed mostly in Los Angeles just before Christmas, with some scenes shot on Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma over the Thanksgiving holiday.

In the clips, the pair cuddle up on the couch, share a laugh in the car, perform together on stage, play around during a late-night dinner and wrap up close in each other's arms.

Shelton recently opened up to ET's Cassie DiLaura at his album release party for Fully Loaded: God's Country about the duet.

"Gwen was crying when we even just talked about singing it together at all," Shelton told ET at the time. "It just seemed to fit perfectly with our story, and, musically, I think it walks the line of what I can do and what she can do. Everything just kind of aligned and came together, and it's one of those once-in-a-lifetime moments."

The pair are also planning to perform the epic love song at the GRAMMY Awards on Sunday.

"Nobody but you, @gwenstefani, that I’d want to share this year’s @recordingacademy #GRAMMYs stage with! Tune-in Jan. 26th to watch our performance!" Shelton captioned an announcement of the news on Instagram.

Be sure to tune in to Entertainment Tonight for more on the happy couple and their new music collaboration.

