Blake Shelton Announces 2020 GRAMMYs Performance With Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are hitting the GRAMMY Awards stage!

The country superstar announced on his Instagram on Tuesday that he and his lady love will be performing during the awards ceremony, taking place Sunday, Jan. 26 in Los Angeles.

"Nobody but you, @gwenstefani, that I’d want to share this year’s @recordingacademy #GRAMMYs stage with! Tune-in Jan. 26th to watch our performance!" he wrote. Shelton is currently nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for his song "God's Country.

While he didn't share what song he and Stefani would be singing, they recently collaborated on "Nobody But You." The song is featured on Shelton's new album, Fully Loaded: God's Country.

Last month, Shelton told ET that the track wasn't originally created as a duet, but he envisioned it as one and knew Stefani would be a great fit.

"It just seemed to fit perfectly with our story, and musically I think it walks the line of what I can do and what she can do," he explained. "Everything just kind of aligned and came together and it's one of those once-in-a-lifetime moments."

He also admitted that it was "evident" that God had a hand in bringing them together after their divorces. "Both of us know that the timing, and the way she and I met and came together, it just felt like home, that's not an accident," Shelton acknowledged. "I think that the way that she and I were able to save each other's lives and get ourselves through that time it was evidence to us that God had a hand in it."

