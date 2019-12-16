The coaches on The Voice are ready to ring in the holiday season with a new champion!

Season 17 of the NBC singing competition ends with a two-part finale on Monday and Tuesday night, and each coach still has a chance at victory.

Team John Legend's finalist is Katie Kadan, a colorful Chicago songstress with a big voice and an even bigger personality. For Team Kelly Clarkson, it's Jake Hoot, a country crooner from Tennessee, who consistently tops the most-streamed charts with each new performance. Team Blake Shelton will be represented by Ricky Duran, an old-school singer with a soulful voice and some serious guitar skills.

Gwen Stefani was the last coach to secure her place in the finals last week, as the instant save vote came down to her remaining competitor, Rose Short, Team Kelly's duo Hello Sunday and Team Blake's Kat Hammock. But Rose did what she needed to do, pulling a page from Kelly's American Idol playbook and belting a cover of Aretha Franklin's "Natural Woman" that nearly brought her coach to tears for the second night in a row -- and scored America's vote.

"Every single time, it's like 'Wow, I can't believe it's the last couple days,'" Stefani told ET's Cassie DiLaura ahead of Monday night's live show. "I always love being here, it's always inspiring, and to end with Blake -- we just had this song come out -- it's like the craziest Christmas present I could ever imagine in my life. Not even Christmas -- it's a life present! It's just been a magical week."

Shelton and Stefani released a new duet, "Nobody But You," last week, and are already planning their music video for the romantic track, which has shot to the top of the iTunes charts. And it seems their fellow coaches have some ideas!

"You know, Chrissy and I got married the week we did the 'All of Me' video, so who knows!" Legend teased.

"That's putting on some pressure there, Legend!" Clarkson laughed in response. But are wedding bells really that far off for the couple?

"Blake was saying some stuff about cubic zirconia, so we'll see," Stefani joked when asked if she has a ring picked out. However, she pointed out, she's not hurting for shiny things. "I have so many rings picked out -- have you seen my jewelry box?"

Shelton was actually supposed to officiate Clarkson's wedding back in 2013, before she and hubby Brandon Blackstock decided to elope, and the country crooner had a reason at the ready for why he will not be turning the tables on his fellow coach if he and Stefani do end up tying the knot.

"I would want it to be a short ceremony, and if Kelly was doing it, she would ramble on for hours," he teased.

Following Tuesday's season finale -- which will mark Stefani's departure from the show, as Nick Jonas will be seated in her spinning chair for season 18 -- the coaches are all having dinner together before going their separate ways for the holiday season.

Shelton and Stefani will celebrate in L.A. before heading back out to Oklahoma to spend time "doing nothing" with family, while Clarkson and her family are traveling to their Montana ranch for some snowmobiling. Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen are also headed for a white Christmas, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, before a trip to the sunny islands.

As for their kids' presents list, Stefani had some ideas in mind for her sons, Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5, while Legend got some very specific direction from his 3-year-old daughter, Luna.

"Luna wants something ballerina-related, but she also told me on the way to school the other day that she wants a red convertible," he recalled. "When she sees cars with no roof, she's so fascinated by them. Chrissy and I aren't convertible people, but I think Luna is definitely a convertible person."

But before they can hand out presents, The Voice coaches have to crown a winner for season 17!

"They all have a chance, and they all have different reasons why [they could win]," Stefani said of the four remaining hopefuls. "I think we're all really just kind of mystified, and we're all rooting for our team, of course, but I think at this point, when you start to get to know everybody on the show, through the whole season, you're really rooting for everybody. Everybody's worked so hard, and everyone deserves to be here. I just want everyone to enjoy their moment and be the best they can be tonight....It's just a magical place, this Voice show. I love being here."

The Voice's season 17 finale airs Monday and Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. See more in the video below.

