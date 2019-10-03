Justin Bieber Drops New Music With Dan + Shay Following Wedding

Justin Bieber is showing his sweet side with a romantic new tune.

Collaborating with Dan + Shay on their new single "10,000 Hours," which the artists dropped late Thursday evening, Bieber seemed to bear his heart on the track, which is nothing short of a declaration of love.

"I’d spend 10,000 hours/ And 10,000 more/ Oh, if that’s what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours/And I might never get there/ But I’m gonna try/ If it’s 10,000 hours/ Or the rest of my life," the song's chorus declares.

The heartwarming tune was co-written by Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, who penned the song along with Bieber, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jordan Reynolds and Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd. The track is the first single off their upcoming fourth studio album.

Dan + Shay and Bieber both teased the track on Wednesday on Instagram, sharing a clip of a large projection screen erected in the middle of the desert with flashes of roses and both artists' names.

"New music. Wedding music. @danandshay and this guy. Friday," Beiber captioned the post.

The new music comes shortly after the "Sorry" singer tied the knot for the second time with his wife, Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin). The star-studded, super fun wedding -- at which Smyers and Mooney were guests -- was held at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, on Monday.

Check out the video below for more on the fun, lavish celebration.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Bieber Posts PDA-Packed Wedding Pics With Wife Hailey

Inside Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's ‘Informal & Fun’ Second Wedding

Justin Bieber Buys Super Luxe Gifts for Himself & Wife Hailey Ahead of Their 2nd Wedding

Justin Bieber Thanks Stephen Baldwin for Letting Hailey 'Marry a Savage Like Me'

Related Gallery