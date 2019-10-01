Justin Bieber Posts PDA-Packed Wedding Pics With Wife Hailey

Mr. and Mrs. Bieber are at it again! Justin and Hailey Bieber said their 'I Do's' a second time on Monday night, just over a year after they tied the knot for the first time in a New York City courthouse.

The couple had an intimate wedding with family and friends in Blufftown, South Carolina at the Montage Palmetto Bluff.

The Biebs was clearly stoked to be declaring his love a second time and took to Instagram early Tuesday morning to share two Photo Booth pics with his wife.

"My bride is 🔥," he captioned the shots, one of them kissing and another of them making funny faces while Hailey sticks her tongue out.

In the photos, Hailey is wearing her hair back in an elegant bun and has diamond stud earrings. She's also showing off her shoulders in a white halter dress.

Justin is rocking a white button down shirt and a black bowtie, which his bride holds onto while they kiss.

Earlier in the day, pal Justine Skye snapped a photo of Hailey in a tie dye shirt wearing a "Heaven Is For Lovers" trucker hat.

A source previously told ET that celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin flew straight from a wedding in upstate New York to South Carolina on Sunday morning. Denika Bedrossian was also on call for Haley's makeup.

Guests at the wedding included Kendall Jenner, Usher, Daniel Caesar, Joan Smalls, Jaden Smith, and Scooter Braun.

