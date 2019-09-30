Justin Bieber is celebrating his big second wedding to Hailey Bieber before it even kicks off.

The "Love Yourself" singer -- who is currently with his family and his bride in Bluffton, South Carolina, for their impending nuptial ceremony -- took to Instagram on Monday afternoon to reveal exactly how he decided to treat himself before exchanging vows.

Bieber shared a snapshot of a brand new golden, understated wristwatch from luxury Swiss watchmakers Audemars Piguet, similar versions of which retail between $30,000 to $50,000.

"Got my self a lil wedding gift," Bieber wrote in the caption while thanking a high-end jewelry store based in Beverly Hills.

A source familiar with the situation tells ET that Bieber linked up with Jadelle Beverly Hills last week and purchased the watch, which is an extremely rare, vintage Audemars Piguet timepiece.

The source says that, when Bieber purchased the watch for himself, he also bought some diamonds for Hailey for their special day.

As the singer and the model gear up for their big wedding ceremony, they celebrated their rehearsal on Sunday by taking speedboats out on the May River in South Carolina. The rehearsal itself, which took place at the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort, included an intimate cocktail party for friends and family, according to multiple reports.

A source told ET that the couple also treated guests to a boat ride on the May River. The source added that the Biebers did not buy out the whole hotel for their event, and there were other weddings at the venue over the weekend.

The focus of the Bieber wedding, according to the source, will be on the music and the party, with some of the guests planning on performing. Justin’s younger siblings will also have a role in the wedding party.

After one year of marriage following a New York City courthouse wedding, the couple is set to tie the knot in a second ceremony with family and friends on Monday.

For more on the sure-to-be-lavish occasion, check out the video below.

