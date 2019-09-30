Speeding into marriage... again! Justin and Hailey Bieber jetted off to celebrate their rehearsal dinner on Sunday night in Bluffton, South Carolina, and kicked off the wedding festivities with a rehearsal dinner.

A source tells ET that the couple treated guests to a boat ride on May River. The guests have started arriving at the Montage Palmetto Bluff ahead of the wedding. The Biebers did not buy out the whole hotel for their event, and there were other weddings at the venue over the weekend.

The source adds the focus of Bieber's wedding (not surprisingly) will be on the music and the party, with some of the guests planning on performing. Justin’s younger siblings will also have a role in the wedding party.

On Sunday, the couple took speedboats out on the May River for their rehearsal, which took place at the Montage Palmetto Bluff, where there was an intimate cocktail party for friends and family on Sunday, according to multiple reports. The Daily Mail shared photos of the pair walking the deck to board their boat. The 25-year-old "Sorry" singer went casual in a white polo shirt and black pants with Sperry boat shoes. The 22-year-old model got a bit more glam for the occasion, rocking a skintight, off-the-shoulder mini-dress, with her hair pulled half up in a white ribbon and white heels with giant bows on the back.

Justin's mom, Pattie Mallette, shared a funny video the singer's grandfather, Bruce Dale, on the back of a speed boat alongside Justin's Aunt Candie Buck, jokingly declaring, "They're messing up my hair!"

Pattie Mallette/Instagram Stories

The source also says celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin flew straight from a wedding in upstate New York to South Carolina on Sunday morning. Denika Bedrossian will be doing Haley’s makeup.

After one year of marriage following a New York City courthouse wedding, the couple is set to tie the knot in a second ceremony with family and friend on Monday, Sept. 30.

A source previously told ET, "They wanted to celebrate their love and unity in front of the people they love, especially God."

