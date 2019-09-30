Now that Justin and Hailey Bieber are married, the world has "One Less Lonely Girl." And to celebrate their love ahead of their second wedding ceremony in South Carolina, the Biebs has been posting some adorable throwback shots of himself and his bride.

Early Monday morning the "Sorry" singer took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and Hailey as kids with his mom, Pattie Mallette, and Hailey's parents, Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin. The throwback shot has hearts drawn over Justin and Hailey.

"Me and the wife! And the in laws !! Thanks for lettin ur daughter marry a savage like me," Justin wrote.

The cute pic comes just a couple days after Justin shared another shot, seemingly from the same event, of himself and Hailey.

"My wife and I :) where it all began," he captioned the epic snap.

Last week Hailey celebrated her bachelorette with her pals, including Kendall Jenner. The couple has been legally married since last September, but is planning an intimate wedding with their family and friends.

For more on the upcoming nuptials, watch the clip below:

