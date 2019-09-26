Just days before his second wedding to Hailey Bieber, Justin is asking fans for their input on what he should wear.

The "As Long as You Love Me" singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share several options with his followers. "Help me choose a tux for my wedding. It’s between these three," he captioned a slideshow of a pink tuxedo, a rainbow suit and a tuxedo-themed romper.

Justin's wife, Hailey, chimed in: "I like the last one personally." Celeb friends seemed to agree -- but not before Justin added two more possibilities to the list -- a banana-patterned suit and one with blood spatter.

Justin and Hailey married at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, but will celebrate their marriage with family and friends in a beautiful South Carolina ceremony this weekend.

"The [wedding] will be… a fairy tale with over-the-top flowers, lights and an all-around party," a source recently told ET. "The couple is planning to make it a family affair with Hailey’s sister and Justin’s brother, sister and dad being incorporated. Justin’s been through a lot in the past with his family, and he is looking forward to celebrating the special day with everyone."

On Wednesday night, Hailey got festivities started with a bachelorette party in West Hollywood. See more in the video below.

