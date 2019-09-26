Hailey Bieber is getting ready to say "I do" again.

The 22-year-old model celebrated her bachelorette party on Wednesday night ahead of her second wedding to Justin Bieber, which a source previously told ET is taking place this weekend in South Carolina. For the occasion, Hailey sported a veil, a fitted white tube dress, her diamond necklace reading "Bieber" and held a white bag. Hailey shared a photo from the celebration, writing: "Tonight."

Instagram

Hailey and her friends were snapped hitting the town on Wednesday in West Hollywood, California, clearly enjoying themselves with bachelorette party appropriate props.

Backgrid

A few of Hailey's pals shared cute moments from the celebration, including wardrobe stylist Maeve Reilly, who posted a video of Hailey hugging her close friend, Kendall Jenner, in front of a cup reading "bride to be."

Check out more gorgeous images of Hailey striking a pose:

A source told ET on Wednesday that Hailey has been pampering herself in the days leading up to her second wedding to 25-year-old Justin, which has included getting a massage scrub at Pellequr in Beverly Hills earlier this week. Hailey and Justin already legally tied the knot last September at a private courthouse ceremony in New York City.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Justin is very much looking forward to celebrating his wedding to Hailey, this time among all of his close family and friends. According to the source, the ceremony will be as private as possible and will incorporate family.

"The [wedding] will be .... a fairy tale with over the top flowers, lights and an all-around party," the source said. "The couple is planning to make it a family affair with Hailey's sister and Justin's brother, sister and dad being incorporated. Justin has been through a lot in the past with his family, and he is looking forward to celebrating the special day with everyone."

"Justin has had his ups and downs but Hailey is his constant rock through tough times like this," the source added. "Justin is going into his upcoming wedding weekend in a very good place, looking forward to showing everyone the love he and Hailey share."

For more about the couple, watch the video below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Hailey Baldwin Pampering Herself Ahead of Second Wedding to Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber Says ‘Marriage Is Always Going to Be Hard,’ Talks Feeling ‘Inferior’ to Kendall Jenner

Hailey Bieber Celebrates 1-Year Wedding Anniversary With Justin Bieber

Related Gallery