Hailey Bieber is all about keeping it real.

In her new cover story for Vogue Australia, the 22-year-old model opens up to pal Derek Blasberg about her one-year marriage to Justin Bieber and her complicated modeling career.

“Look, marriage is always going to be hard and I think good relationships are the relationships that you put the work into,” Hailey says, referencing her American Vogue interview where she got candid about the difficulties in her marriage. “Specifically, I said that there were a lot of new things. I had never lived with someone before. I never had to cohabit with somebody in that way, so I was learning how to share space with someone for the first time. We were trying to bend in each other’s direction and learn what was comfortable.”

She adds that with time her marriage to the Biebs has gone more smoothly.

“Now it’s easier because we’ve found a rhythm,” she says. “We have more fun together, which is what should happen when you spend more time with someone you love.”

The trick to making their marriage work?

“Compromise,” Hailey notes. “If you don’t want to compromise, you can’t be in a relationship.”

She also gives some insight into what life is like for the couple in their down time.

“In Canada, we have a really private place, a big property, and Justin’s from there so I feel like he feels more comfortable,” she reveals. “We have a bunch of four-wheelers and it’s quiet and we just hang out. We spent Thanksgiving and Christmas there last year, because the winter is especially pretty. I cook a lot.”

Lachlan Bailey/Vogue Australia

Hailey is also happy to have found her place in the modeling world after an admittedly tough start.

“My burn in the modeling industry has been slow and I’ve had to learn to be OK with that,” she admits. “I’m shorter than most of the girls. Even though I’m five-foot-eight, I’m not a runway girl and I totally used to feel inferior to some of my friends. Look at Kendall [Jenner] and Bells [Bella Hadid] and Gigi [Hadid]… they’re all tall and doing every runway.”

Thankfully, she found a place outside of runway modeling.

“It was disappointing until I found my own lane. I don’t look short in photos,” she explains. “You can make it work and not have to do runway, and I’ve done a good job with that. I’m proud of myself for building a more commercial career that worked for me and being confident about it. I’ve hosted a show, I did major American campaigns, and a bunch of other things that I’ve really enjoyed. Sometimes I feel like I’m still finding my lane, but now I know I’m going in the right direction.”

For more from Hailey, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Hailey Bieber Celebrates 1-Year Wedding Anniversary With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber Has a New Neck Tattoo That Has Taylor Swift Fans Speculating

Hailey Bieber Channels Princess Diana Whom She’s ‘Looked to For Style Inspiration’

Related Gallery