Hailey Bieber Channels Princess Diana Whom She’s ‘Looked to For Style Inspiration’ in New Shoot
Hailey Bieber is channeling one of the greats!
The 22-year-old model and wife of Justin Bieber shared images from a recent photo shoot for Vogue Paris that was inspired by a '90s fashion icon -- Princess Diana.
"New story for @vogueparis shot by @gstyles styled by @virginiebenarroch all credit and inspo to the amazingly beautiful and iconically stylish Princess Diana who I’ve looked to for style inspiration for as long as I can remember," Hailey captioned shots of herself in spandex bicycle shorts and a loose sweatshirt. "Thank you for leaving behind such an iconic fashion and style legacy."
The looks were incredibly similar to workout styles that the late Princess of Wales was photographed wearing around London in the late '90s.
Hailey also shared a shot of herself in high-waisted light wash jeans, cowboy boots, a black blazer, and a baseball cap. Diana also wore a nearly identical look in the late '80s to an event at the Guards Polo Club with her then-young son, Prince William.
The model isn't the only one emulating the late Princess Diana's styles. Her daughters-in-law, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, regularly pay homage to the fashion icon. To see some of their best tributes, watch the clip below:
RELATED CONTENT:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Touching Princess Diana Quote About Kindness
How Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Honor Princess Diana With Fashion | ET Style Feed
Kate Middleton's Latest Ensemble Takes a Page From Princess Diana's Book -- See the Pics!