Hailey Bieber is channeling one of the greats!

The 22-year-old model and wife of Justin Bieber shared images from a recent photo shoot for Vogue Paris that was inspired by a '90s fashion icon -- Princess Diana.

"New story for @vogueparis shot by @gstyles styled by @virginiebenarroch all credit and inspo to the amazingly beautiful and iconically stylish Princess Diana who I’ve looked to for style inspiration for as long as I can remember," Hailey captioned shots of herself in spandex bicycle shorts and a loose sweatshirt. "Thank you for leaving behind such an iconic fashion and style legacy."

Anwar Hussein / Contributor

The looks were incredibly similar to workout styles that the late Princess of Wales was photographed wearing around London in the late '90s.

Tim Graham / Contributor

Hailey also shared a shot of herself in high-waisted light wash jeans, cowboy boots, a black blazer, and a baseball cap. Diana also wore a nearly identical look in the late '80s to an event at the Guards Polo Club with her then-young son, Prince William.

The model isn't the only one emulating the late Princess Diana's styles. Her daughters-in-law, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, regularly pay homage to the fashion icon. To see some of their best tributes, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Touching Princess Diana Quote About Kindness

How Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Honor Princess Diana With Fashion | ET Style Feed

Kate Middleton's Latest Ensemble Takes a Page From Princess Diana's Book -- See the Pics!

Related Gallery