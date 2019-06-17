Kate Middleton's latest look has fans drawing comparisons to one of the late Princess Diana's former ensembles.

Middleton attended the 2019 Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle on Monday in a black-and-white coatdress by Catherine Walker, one of Diana's favorite designers. Middleton accessorized her look with a black clutch, matching black pumps and drop-down pearl earrings. The Duchess of Cambridge pulled her hair into a chic chignon, which she paired with a black fascinator.

Order of the Garter is one of the oldest royal traditions, with the order of chivalry founded by King Edward III in 1348, and Prince William receiving his Order of the Garter knighthood in 2008. Though Middleton's outing on Monday was personally significant -- she made her debut at the event in 2008 as William's girlfriend, three years before they tied the knot -- her outfit reminded fans of one worn by Diana in 1995, to the VJ Day 50th anniversary celebrations.

Getty Images

While Middleton has been busy with her royal duties, royal expert Katie Nicholl recently told ET that the mom of three has made herself available to her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, as she adjusts to life as a new mom to her son, Archie.

"Kate, she loves to be around newborns, and I think the relationship between the duchesses is actually a lot better. There seemed to be a genuine warmth between the two of them in that carriage ride and for Trooping the Colour," Nicholl said. "I hear that Kate has made herself available to Meghan if she needs advice, if she needs any help, and Kate said to her, 'I'm here. I'm here for you.'"

