Kate Middleton can do no wrong with her style choices.

The 37-year-old Duchess of Cambridge looked divine as she attended the first annual gala dinner in recognition of Addiction Awareness Week at Phillips Gallery in London on Wednesday. Kate, who is the Patron of Action on Addiction and was sans husband Prince William, wore a beautifully-fitting off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve Barbara Casasola dress, which she paired with silver sparkly Jimmy Choo shoes and silver clutch.

The mother of three, who is known for recycling her stylish ensembles, previously wore the gown at the Art Fund Museum of the Year event in 2016.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Ahead of the dinner, Kate took a moment to chat with Action Addiction clients who worked to prepare the event's meals.

Ahead of this evening's Action on Addiction gala dinner, The Duchess of Cambridge chats with former @ActionAddiction clients Jay Otty and Melanie Bennett, who worked to prepare food for this evening's dinner. #AddictionAwarenessWeekpic.twitter.com/sl9sdv5JZy — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 12, 2019

Kate also took the stage that night to speak out about the importance of prevention and helping those who suffer from addiction.

"Having met so many people who’ve suffered from addiction, I have seen over and over again that, sadly, the root cause can so often be traced right back to the very earliest years of someone’s life," she expressed. "Sadly, for many who are suffering with addiction, they just don’t receive the help they need early enough. They have already reached crisis point before they find the support they need."

"What’s remarkable about Action on Addiction is that it goes beyond helping those who are suffering on the courageous journey into recovery -- it also lends direct support to the children and families affected by addiction -- for as long as it takes," Kate added.

Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Kate and William headed to the English countryside community of Keswick, Cumbria. The couple visited the town to honor the leadership and volunteers of the community who have helped the quiet rural area thrive.

Owen Humphreys - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Days before that, most of the royal family gathered at Buckingham Palace to celebrate Trooping the Colour.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

For more on Kate and the rest of the royals, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Middleton Meets Prince Harry the Dog During Royal Trip to the Countryside

Kate Middleton Recycles Chic Coat While Attending Horse Guards Parade

Kate Middleton Rocks Favorite Tiara for State Dinner With President Donald Trump

Related Gallery