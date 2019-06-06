Kate Middleton is making us want to put summer on hold for just a little longer!

The Duchess of Cambridge dazzled in London, England, on Thursday, stepping out in a beautiful coat that we'd love to get our hands on and rock ASAP.

Despite it already being June, with warmer temps upon us, the 37-year-old royal stepped out in a cream Catherine Walker coat for the Household Division's Beating Retreat, which Kensington Palace describes as "a spectacular evening pageant of music and military precision drill, including horses, cannon and fireworks." She paired the chic look with a Mulberry clutch, pearl statement earrings and her signature nude suede heels, turning heads as she made her way to the Horse Guards to take the salute.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

If the coat looks familiar, it's because it isn't the first time we've seen Kate wear it. She also sported it while touching down in Canada in 2016, along with her husband, Prince William, and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. (The photo was snapped long before their third child, Prince Louis, was born in April 2018).

Andrew Milligan - Pool/Getty Images

Meanwhile, on Thursday, other members of the royal family were celebrating the 75th anniversary of D-Day at various events throughout the U.K. According to Kensington Palace, Prince William attended a commemorative service at the National Memorial Arboretum, joining D-Day veterans and members of the public at a service at Heroes' Square before laying a wreath at the Normandy Campaign Memorial.

"Today we remember together the service and sacrifice of British, Commonwealth and Allied armed forces and their families as we commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings," the palace shared via Twitter.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP/Getty Images

At the Royal Hospital Chelsea, Prince Harry was making the crowd laugh by throwing jokes into his speech for the annual Founder's Day parade. The Duke of Sussex stepped out solo for the event, as his wife, Meghan Markle, just gave birth to their son, Archie, last month.

A source told ET at the time that welcoming their first child together has been an "absolutely lovely time for the couple."

"It's been such a magical time for Meghan and Harry," the source added. "They are so incredibly happy."

