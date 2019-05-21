Kate Middleton spent quality time with Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince William, on Monday, displaying her hard work on the Back to Nature Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show.

The 37-year-old Duchess of Cambridge showed the queen around the Chelsea Flower Show in London, England, on Monday, after she spent time playing in the garden with schoolchildren earlier in the day. Kate introduced the queen to some features of the Back to Nature Garden, which she helped to design to inspire children, families and communities to get outside and enjoy the benefits that nature has on people's physical and mental well-beings.

Kate changed out of her more casual look of culottes and sneakers into an elegant Erdem floral dress and wedges for the afternoon outing. She looked in her element as she spoke to her grandmother-in-law, while Will stood back and listened as well.

Geoff Pugh/WPA Pool/Getty Images

GEOFF PUGH/AFP/Getty Images

Kate also took her and Will's three children -- 5-year-old Prince George, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte and 1-year-old Prince Louis -- to the garden over the weekend.

"The children played last night in a way I hadn’t imagined," she told reporters on Monday. "They were throwing stones. I hadn’t actually thought that that was what they would be doing. They kicked their shoes off, and wanted to paddle in the stream… using it in a way that I hadn’t anticipated."

Meanwhile, Kate and Will celebrated their eight-year wedding anniversary late last month. Watch the video below for more:

