Kate Middleton was as elegant as ever when she showed up to a press day for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, England, on Monday.

The Duchess of Cambridge was ready to play in her Back to Nature Garden area -- which features a rope swing and a tree house -- and opted to wear a white pair of Superga sneakers over her usual high heels. She paired the comfy footwear with a white blouse by M.i.h Jeans and khaki Massimo Dutti culottes.

Kate returned to the garden after taking her three children, 5-year-old Prince George, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte and 1-year-old Prince Louis, and her husband, Prince William, there over the weekend. "The children played last night in a way I hadn’t imagined," the 37-year-old royal told reporters on Monday after her family day outdoors. "They were throwing stones. I hadn’t actually thought that that was what they would be doing. They kicked their shoes off, and wanted to paddle in the stream… using it in a way that I hadn’t anticipated."

It's the duchess' hope that the Back to Nature Garden will inspire families, like her own, "to get outside and enjoy nature."

On Monday, Kate was eager to hang out with school children at the event, and even climbed the tree house with them. She also made little boats from reeds that were raced down the stream and helped the kids cook marshmallows over an open fire.

Press Association via AP Images

In addition to being family friendly, Kate's garden also appears to have a tribute to William's late mother, Princess Diana. Just behind the rope swing are blue forget-me-nots, one of the Princess of Wales' favorite flowers.

Here's more with the outdoorsy duchess:

