Prince George and Princess Charlotte Sweetly Support Mom Kate Middleton at Chelsea Flower Show

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
Matt Porteous

Prince George and Princess Charlotte made an adorable appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show on Sunday. 

The royal siblings couldn't have looked cuter in just-released images from their visit to the RHS Back to Nature Garden, which was designed by their mother, Kate Middleton, alongside award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects. 

George, Charlotte and their little brother, Prince Louis, helped their mom with the project, as they gathered moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate the RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden's den.   

Photos from Sunday's event show Charlotte recreating her mom's pose on a rope swing and dipping her toes into a stream with George. Prince William is seen in the background holding onto Louis as the 1-year-old explores the garden from the other side of the bridge. 

Other photos shared to Kensington Royal's Instagram show Louis walking and the family having fun in the garden. 

Matt Porteous
Matt Porteous
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”

The Duchess of Cambridge couldn't be more proud of her latest project.

"In recent years, I have focused much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life," she said an Instagram caption accompanying a photo of her in the garden. "I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults."

👀 We invite you to take a sneak peek at The Duchess of Cambridge’s #RHSChelsea ‘Back to Nature’ Garden! The woodland wilderness garden aims to get people back to nature, and highlight the benefits of the natural world on our mental and physical wellbeing. Speaking ahead of @The_RHS garden unveiling, The Duchess of Cambridge said: “In recent years I have focussed much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life. I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.” Some features of the #ChelseaFlowerShow garden include: 1. A swing seat hanging below the garden’s centrepiece, a high platform tree house, encouraging creative play and discovery for all generations. 2. The high platform tree house is inspired by a bird or animal nest and provides a wonderful place to retreat and look out through the trees. The treehouse is made from chestnut, with hazel, stag horn oak and larch nest cladding. 3/4. The garden is aiming to inspire interaction with the natural environment through its multi-sensory, green and blue plant scheme. The garden will be filled with incredible edibles, plants for craft activities, forest scents and a diverse range of plants, shrubs and trees of different heights and textures. The garden forms part of Her Royal Highness’s ongoing work on early childhood development and her mission to support efforts that give every child the best possible start in life. The Duchess has committed to making early childhood development the focus of her work in the years to come, and believes that providing children with the opportunity to spend time outdoors can play an important role.

