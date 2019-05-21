News

Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth Color Coordinate in Pastel for Garden Party

By Liz Calvario‍ ‍ ‍
Kate Middleton Prince William 2019 Garden Party
Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

It was a lovely day for a royal gathering!

Queen Elizabeth II, Kate Middleton and Prince William hosted the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, where the 93-year-old monarch and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in color-coordinated pastel looks for the event.

Kate looked regal in a light pink coat dress by Alexander McQueen, which she paired with a matching Juliette Botterill fascinator and blush heels. She also donned the late Princess Diana's pearl earrings for the occasion. Meanwhile, the Duke of Cambridge looked dapper in a black morning coat, gray trousers, a blue shirt and vest, burgundy tie and a top hat.

Kate Middleton Prince William
DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images
Kate Middleton Prince William 2019 Garden Party
Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images
View this post on Instagram

Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. The Queen hosts Garden Parties as a way of recognising and rewarding public service. At today’s Garden Party The Duke and Duchess met Kerry Irving and his assistance dog Max. In 2006, Kerry’s car was hit by a truck, leaving him housebound with chronic neck and back pain. Kerry still suffers with the pain from his back injury, but he credits Max with helping him to get his life back on track. Kerry has since retrained as a locksmith and Max is always with him. Kerry and his wife Angela have held dog walks to give other people the chance to spend time with Max, and helped raise money for local rehoming centre, @EdenAnimalRescue.

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

The queen greeted guests in a baby blue coat, a floral dress, white gloves and a matching blue Rachel Trevor Morgan hat. Her Majesty couldn't have been happier that the clouds went away and no rain came down on her guests, telling Victoria English, a teacher from Wales, "Well, you do rather hope the sun shines when you invite 8,000 people to have tea on your lawn. It can be a bit of a worry."

Queen Elizabeth Garden Party
DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images

The royal garden parties recognize and reward public service and are held about three times a year.

The day before, Kate gave the queen a tour of her Back to Nature Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. The mother of three introduced the queen to some features of the facility, which she helped to design to inspire children, families and communities to get outside and enjoy the benefits that nature has on people's physical and mental well-being.

Queen Elizabeth with Kate and William in London
GEOFF PUGH/AFP/Getty Images

Earlier in the day, the duke and duchess took their three children – George, Charlotte and Louis -- to check out the garden and play around.

View this post on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

For more on the royal family, see below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Middleton Gives Queen Elizabeth a Tour of Her Garden at Chelsea Flower Show

Kate Middleton Ditches Her Heels for Sneakers to Play in a Tree House

Prince George and Princess Charlotte Sweetly Support Mom Kate Middleton at Chelsea Flower Show

Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth Make First-Ever Solo Outing

Related Gallery

 