It was a lovely day for a royal gathering!

Queen Elizabeth II, Kate Middleton and Prince William hosted the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, where the 93-year-old monarch and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in color-coordinated pastel looks for the event.

Kate looked regal in a light pink coat dress by Alexander McQueen, which she paired with a matching Juliette Botterill fascinator and blush heels. She also donned the late Princess Diana's pearl earrings for the occasion. Meanwhile, the Duke of Cambridge looked dapper in a black morning coat, gray trousers, a blue shirt and vest, burgundy tie and a top hat.

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The queen greeted guests in a baby blue coat, a floral dress, white gloves and a matching blue Rachel Trevor Morgan hat. Her Majesty couldn't have been happier that the clouds went away and no rain came down on her guests, telling Victoria English, a teacher from Wales, "Well, you do rather hope the sun shines when you invite 8,000 people to have tea on your lawn. It can be a bit of a worry."

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images

The royal garden parties recognize and reward public service and are held about three times a year.

The day before, Kate gave the queen a tour of her Back to Nature Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. The mother of three introduced the queen to some features of the facility, which she helped to design to inspire children, families and communities to get outside and enjoy the benefits that nature has on people's physical and mental well-being.

GEOFF PUGH/AFP/Getty Images

Earlier in the day, the duke and duchess took their three children – George, Charlotte and Louis -- to check out the garden and play around.

For more on the royal family, see below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Middleton Gives Queen Elizabeth a Tour of Her Garden at Chelsea Flower Show

Kate Middleton Ditches Her Heels for Sneakers to Play in a Tree House

Prince George and Princess Charlotte Sweetly Support Mom Kate Middleton at Chelsea Flower Show

Related Gallery