Prince Harry, always the jokester!

In celebration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the Duke of Sussex stepped out solo on Thursday to visit a Veterans' retirement home in England and attend the annual Founder's Day parade, where onlookers witnessed him cracking a few jokes.

Looking dapper in uniform, Prince Harry met with a few residents (also referred to as Chelsea Pensioners) to learn more about the various programs and activities offered at the retirement home. The 34-year-old royal was reportedly making jokes with several elderly servicemen and women, including Frank Swift, a 90-year-old wheelchair-bound former Warrant Officer 2nd Class. When Frank told Harry he was not in good health and couldn't walk, the Duke reportedly replied, "But you've got a comfy chair!"

Heathcliff O'Malley - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Royal Hospital Chelsea is home to over 300 Army veterans who served in military forces around the world. "Today we remember together the service and sacrifice of British, Commonwealth and Allied armed forces and their families as we commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings # DDay75thAnniversary," a tweet from Kensington Palace read.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

After greeting the crowd, Prince Harry gave a speech, where he threw in a few jokes while talking about how "honored" he was to be their reviewing officer once again.

"Not only is today a prominent historical occasion, it is also a special day in the Royal Hospital calendar -- bringing together families, old friends and the chance to make new ones," he explained. "Both your founder, King Charles II, and Sir Christopher Wren himself would be delighted to know that the institution, which opened its doors to the first Pensioners over 325 years ago, continues to fulfill its original purpose of giving exceptional care to soldiers in retirement."

"They'd also be amused to hear about the late-night cricket in the hallways!" he continued. "Much less the serenading by Colin, who I am told is Royal Variety standard, but let's assume they haven't seen your synchronized buggy drill quite yet!"

Hear more on the royal family in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Harry Appears at Exhibit With Donald Trump After President's 'Nasty' Meghan Markle Comment Controversy

Prince Harry Bonds With Grandmother Queen Elizabeth at Royal Garden Party -- Pics

Prince Harry's Friend Praises Him as an 'Amazing Father' to Son Archie

Related Gallery