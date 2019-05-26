Prince Harry's Friend Praises Him as an 'Amazing Father' to Son Archie

A dear friend of Prince Harry's is honoring the royal and his parenting skills.

On Friday, the Duke of Sussex competed in the 2019 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at Roma Polo Club in Rome, Italy, alongside his friend, Nacho Figueras. Afterward, the royal redhead's pal posted some photos of them together at the event, along with some kind words for Harry.

"The world thinks they know everything about this man," Nacho wrote. "I have been fortunate enough to spend enough time over the years to learn and understand the man he really is, a kind, generous, compassionate person who is constantly thinking about how to make the world a better place, whether that is helping kids in Africa, talking openly about mental health, encouraging children or talking about climate change and the things that we all human beings need to change for the next generations."

He added: "I see him do that over and over again and it is truly inspiring. I am honored to be your friend and let's keep fighting because if we all fight together love always wins."

Figueras, an Argentine model and polo player, also discussed Harry's parenting skills since welcoming baby Archie with wife Meghan Markle in early May.

"Being a father always changes you, he seems to be very, very happy, I think this is a very exciting part of his life," the father of four told Hello Magazine of the prince. "He was ready for it and I think he's loving it. I always thought that he would be an amazing father because he has a great affinity for children - two weeks is very, very soon but I'm sure he's changed."

At the event, Harry received a very special gift to celebrate fatherhood: a miniature polo mallet which was inscribed with his son's name.

The polo match is an annual fundraising event for Harry's charity, which works to provide aid to children afflicted with HIV in southern Africa. Figueras attended as an ambassador for Sentebale. During the match, the pair were regularly spotted chatting and bonding on the field.

Instagram

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for St Regis Hotel & Resorts

Megan's close friend, actress Janina Gavankar, also recently weighed in on her parenting skills, stating Meghan will be an easygoing mom, but never hesitate to lay down the law.

"Meghan and I have talked about her being a mother for over a decade. She's always wanted to be a mom. She is going to be such a good mother," Gavankar told Gayle King on Meghan and Harry Plus One, a special exploring the royal couple's road to parenthood. "I think she'll be very low-maintenance, very hands-on, the way she would have been if she hadn't married into the royal family."

"I think Meghan is going to be strict, and not in some sort of intense way," she added. "But she is an incredibly practical person. She's going to run a tight ship."

Just a week ago, Meghan and Harry celebrated their first wedding anniversary, posting a slideshow of touching images from the momentous occasion, including several never-before-seen photos.

See more on the prince and his wife down below.

GET MORE BREAKING NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Has 'Gender-Neutral' Flower Named After Him

How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sweetly Celebrated Their First Wedding Anniversary

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding Photo Album

Related Gallery