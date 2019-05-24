Prince Harry Steps Out Solo for Polo Match in Rome

Fatherhood clearly agrees with Prince Harry.

The 34-year-old royal stepped out on Friday to attend the 2019 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Rome, Italy, looking handsome in white pants, a button-up shirt and a gray jacket. Harry reunited with his good friend, polo player Nacho Figueras, at the event, which raised funds and awareness of the charity’s work supporting the mental health and wellbeing of young people whose lives have been affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images

On Friday, the official Sussex Instagram account shared a picture of Harry playing polo for the charity event.

The outing marks only the second time Harry has been away from his wife, Meghan Markle, and their newborn son, Archie. Earlier this month, he attended an event in support of the 2020 Invictus Games -- the annual sporting event he founded in 2014, in which wounded veterans compete -- in The Netherlands, where he proudly sported a jacket reading "Daddy."

Last July, Harry attended the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup with 37-year-old Meghan, where they memorably shared a kiss after Harry's team won the match. Figueras later joked about being the third wheel while they kissed.

To revisit the sweet moment, watch the video below:

