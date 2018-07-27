Polo Pro Nacho Figueras Jokes About Being Third Wheel to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry After Kiss

Nothing alleviates the tension of feeling like an unwelcome third wheel like cracking a hilarious joke.

That was polo star Nacho Figueras’ solution when he found himself alongside Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, during the trophy ceremony following the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County Berkshire Polo Club on Thursday. Markle presented the trophy to the winning team, which happened to be Harry’s. However, after handing off the prize, Markle and her new hubby shared a passionate kiss, leaving Figueras awkwardly standing nearby in subsequent photos.

But, afterwards, the polo pro found the perfect way to show fans he’s able to laugh at the uncomfortable moment and show his support for his royal friends.

A kiss for Harry from Meghan! pic.twitter.com/3Y7aNhcnKR — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) July 26, 2018

“When you wished the trophy would turn into a violin. What an incredible love story,” he captioned a photo of himself holding the trophy as the newlyweds shared their kiss.

The event was created to support Sentebale, a charity the prince founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, which works to improve the mental health and well-being of children whose lives have been affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

Get more details on the royal couple’s PDA-filled afternoon in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Rocks the Perfect Summer Shades at Charity Polo Event With Prince Harry

Elton John Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding ‘Felt Like Progress’

Prince Harry Continues Princess Diana’s Legacy With Elton John at AIDS Conference in Amsterdam

Related Gallery