Meghan Markle Rocks the Perfect Summer Shades at Charity Polo Event With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle took a very warm day in England and made it fashionable. The 36-year-old Duchess of Sussex joined her husband, Prince Harry, at a charity event on Thursday, returning to the location of their royal wedding in Windsor, England.

Meghan looked effortless in a belted navy denim House of Herrera sundress with chic pockets, and paired the look with white heels and a white clutch purse. Her best accessory has to be her oversized kitten shades with gold embellishments.

Meanwhile, Harry matched his new wife in a gray blazer, dark slacks, white button-down shirt and tan shoes.

The couple attended the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club where Prince Harry is taking part in the match. The charity supports thousands of youth affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

Harry recently returned from Amsterdam where he attended the AIDS Conference with his friend, Elton John.

In addition to the polo match, the newlyweds have made a series of stylish appearances since their May nuptials.

Earlier this month, the two visited the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition in coordinating outfits, with Meghan wearing something she owned long before she was a duchess.

Here's a look at how the former Suits star adjusting to her life as a royal:

