Meghan Markle Shops Her Closet and Wears a Dress She Already Owns -- Get Her Look!

Meghan Markle steps out in blush again!

The Duchess of Sussex chose a sleeveless pale pink trench dress by Canadian label NONIE rendered in her signature shade for the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition with Prince Harry at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London, England, on Tuesday.

The royal went for an elegant monochrome look by accessorizing with matching Dior pumps and Mulberry bag, complete with her go-to Birks white quartz stud earrings and a messy bun.

The former actress shopped her own closet for the event, proving a timeless investment piece like the double-breasted frock can be donned for many occasions -- a sartorial move her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, has become famous for. She has owned the piece for quite some time now, which she purchased in Toronto while she lived there filming Suits.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Getty Images

"Seeing Meghan Markle, wear the NONIE Trench Dress today with such elegance and grace is beyond exciting!” Nina Kharey, founder and creative director of NONIE told People. “Her continuous support of Canadian brands is remarkable, and it is a true honor to be the first Canadian based ready-to-wear designer she has worn since her wedding earlier this year.”

Talk about stylish recycling!

The gorgeous number also reminds us of the Ralph Lauren ensemble that gal-pal Priyanka Chopra wore to the 2017 Met Gala. Markle's rendition is obviously far more wearable for every day, but we adore that the besties have channeled similar style.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The trench dress is a fantastic closet staple for any woman. The classic buttoned design, belted silhouette and modest length are flattering on any body type and age. Wear it on its own with heels or sandals now and don later with a fitted turtleneck layered underneath with boots in the fall.

Shop the versatile dress ahead to channel Markle's chic look.

NONIE

NONIE Sleeveless Trench $822

Saks Off Fifth

Calvin Klein Sleeveless Trench Dress $129 $65

Brooks Brothers

Brooks Brothers Linen-Blend Trench Dress $398 $199

Farfetch

Derek Lam Sleeveless Trench Dress $1150 $460

Watch Serena Williams open up about her friendship with the duchess.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Enjoy Summer Event in Sunny Styles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Frustrated' That Her Dad Keeps Speaking to the Tabloids

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Have Become 'Closer Than Ever' (Exclusive)