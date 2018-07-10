Kate Middleton Makes This Alexander McQueen Design Her Signature as She Wears It for the Fourth Time

Kate Middleton is the queen of recycling fashion, and we love her for it. The Duchess of Cambridge never bows out from re-wearing designer duds for royal outings and does so in the chicest manner.

Case in point, the pale mint blue dress she donned on Tuesday for the Royal Air Force 100 ceremony in London. Look familiar? It should, as it's the same Alexander McQueen design she wore three times before in a creamy white shade for Prince Harry's and Meghan Markle's wedding in May, Trooping the Colour in 2017 and Princess Charlotte's christening in 2015. Although this version is a different color with shorter sleeves, the V-neckline, folded lapels and coat silhouette are basically identical.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Middleton has definitely found her signature piece, proving one can wear a tried-and-true staple over and over again. The V-neckline and structured shoulders never fail to look elegant and timeless on the mom of three.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images

Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Markle is another royal who's found her go-to wares. The former Suits star has a penchant for bateau designs as she has donned the flattering open neckline on numerous occasions from various designers, including Dior for the Royal Air Force 100 service, Ralph Lauren at Prince Louis' christening, Prada during the Queen's Young Leaders Reception and of course Givenchy on her wedding day.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

GETTY

Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Both women have found the style that works for them, which is encouraging us to find our own that we can always count on.

Watch the newly hitched couple arrive in Ireland for their first official foreign trip after getting married.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Wears an Emilia Wickstead Dress After Designer's Alleged Comments on Her Wedding Gown

Meghan Markle Wows in 2 Different Outfits in 1 Day in London and Dublin

Kate Middleton Wears the Same Designer She Wore for 2 Previous Christenings at Prince Louis' Service